Following the empowerment of 159 citizens of Akpo Community in Anambra State due to the effects of the ravaging Covid 19, courtesy, Akpo Nnaa, Akpo Development Association, North America and the parent boy in Nigeria has raised an additional sum of N10m to further ease the effects of the lockdown on vulnerable citizens in the community.

Speaking, the President, of Akpo Development Association, North America, Martin Okpalike said: “The past few months have brought untold hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown that governments across the world adopted to mitigate the disaster of the pandemic also brought with it some unavoidable hardship. Consequently, Akpo Development Association, North America has disbursed the sum of N4,800,000 to Akpo Community which was distributed among the six villages.”

Speaking, a member of the parent body in Nigeria said: “The president General of Akpo Community, Henry Dim has also wrapped up plans to distribute a further N5.2m to vulnerable citizens. To be a beneficiary one must be either disabled, sick, aged or vulnerable. The objective is that we should be our brother’s keeper.“

Would this be a continuous exercise or just a one off? “We shall appraise the situation in our community as government relaxes the lockdown and if the need arises, we shall reach out again to our people. The idea behind this initiative is that we should be our brothers keeper. We also implore everyone to strictly adhere to the strict lock down rules of constant hand washing, social distancing among a host of others and we should remember that health is wealth.