The Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has suspended all palace activities as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in Akure.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Michael Adeyeye, the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

The statement read: “The Deji of Akure kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, has observed with utmost interest, the rising wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

“His Majesty wishes to appreciate the timely intervention of the Ondo State Governor at stemming the tide of a possible spread of the virus to Ondo State.

”Though, all the reported cases in Ondo State have all tested negative, the efforts of the governor in ensuring a disease-free Ondo State cannot be over emphasised.

“His Majesty is also fully aware of the efforts of the government through the taskforce headed by the Commissioner for Health.

”We enjoin all residents of Akure to comply with the directives of the Federal and State Governments on preventive measures, such as washing of hands, avoiding overcrowded gatherings among other measures.

“In strict adherence to the government directives, the palace has also taken temporary measures in the prevention of possible spread of Covid-19,”it stated.

The palace, therefore, announced a temporary suspension of all cases before it till further notice, adding that it was to avoid overcrowding and large gathering of people in the palace.

The statement quoting the monarch directed all heads of various markets ,’Iyalojas’, to as a matter of urgency, provide buckets and liquid soaps, hand sanitizers for washing of hands in their various markets.

“In addition, all senior and quarter chiefs should ensure adequate compliance with this directive in all the markets within their jurisdictions.

“The palace will continue to partner with the government and all relevant stakeholders in ensuring that all hands are on deck to deal with this epidemic,”the statement said.

The palace advised anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to report to the nearest government health institutions.

It also encouraged all residents not to panic, but to pray at this critical time, maintain good personal hygiene and observe all the measures being put in place by the state ministry of health.

“His Majesty prays that this COVID-19 will be defeated in no distant time,”it said. (NAN)