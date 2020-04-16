Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown by another 14 days and offenders are to pay various fines, including seven-day community service.

The first 14-day lockdown declared by Governor Udom Emmanuel ended yesterday, just as the Chief Judge, Godwin Abraham, announced the extension by another 14 days as well as inaugurated a special court for the trial of offenders of Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations, 2020.

Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, had, on Wednesday, vacillated on whether the government would extend the lockdown, rationalising that it would “depend on science.”

But Abraham, who announced the extension, explained that a designated court was necessary for the purpose of speedy trial of offenders, adding that chief magistrates in the various designated courts could also attend to other urgent matters of public importance.

Abraham told journalists that the designated courts were available in the three senatorial districts with an intention to create an addition in Uyo.

“Courts in Akwa Ibom State are not sitting due to COVID-19 pandemic. For government to be able to enforce quarantine and restriction of movement regulations, 2020, chief magistrates had to be inaugurated for the special assignment. The chief judge pledged to provide personal protection equipment in all the courts that the designated chief magistrates are to sit.”

He, however, enjoined judicial officers to maintain social distancing and other necessary anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko, also said the court was necessary to avoid unlawfulness, even as he urged the people to stay-at-home for the period of the quarantine and restriction of movements.

Clearing the air on the timeline of the lockdown, Nwoko said against assumptions that the lockdown was to expire this week, the order by Governor Emmanuel had April 30 as its expiry date.

He explained that the law could only be reviewed for a possible extension where necessary after April 30.

The law stipulates that defaulting individuals are to pay N10,000 fine and community service for seven days.