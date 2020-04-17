Akwa Ibom Government, in partnership with the Ini Ememobong Foundation and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has started fumigating strategic places across the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Prince Ikim, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA), monitored the exercise in Eket Local Government Area on Friday.

Ikim said the fumigation of the public places was in collaboration with other partners, including Hensek Integrated Services Limited and Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path Initiative (FEYREP).

According to him, the exercise was done in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

He said that the fumigation would be a continual process until the war against the coronavirus pandemic was won.

The chairman of the waste management agency acknowledged the huge benefits the partnership had brought to bear on the exercise.

“I thank our partners for this show of solidarity because it has made the entire process smooth.

“This is a time we all need to come together in contributing our quotas to conquer this pandemic,” Ikim said.

He said that the strategic places fumigated included markets, parks, hospitals, churches, places of hospitality and Eket local government secretariat, among others.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the foundation, Mr Ini Ememobong, said that the decontamination became imperative to check transmission of the virus from public places to people’s homes.

“The decontamination will help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Collaboration at this point is what is needed most. The fight against this virus needs individual contributions that will eventually become a collective effort of all,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ini Ememobong Foundation and other partners had earlier fumigated the airport, major markets and abattoirs in Uyo metropolis.

Mr Frank Archibong, the Chairman of the local government area, thanked AKSEPWMA and its partners for undertaking the task for the safety of the people of the area. (NAN)