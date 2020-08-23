Christy Anyanwu

Founder of Rose of Sharon Foundation, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has urged Nigerian youths to embrace technology for them be relevant in their various endeavours.

She made this assertion recently at a virtual meeting to herald the 6th edition of its Youth Empowerment Program (YEP).

In her opening address, Alakija, speaking on the importance of technology said: “For individuals or organizations to stay relevant, they must be ready to adapt quickly to the changes presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the Rose of Sharon Foundation is not left out as we are adapting to the new normal by holding virtual version of our Youth Empowerment Programme,” Alakija said.

Also contributing, Business Development, Procurement and Human Resources, Mr Adeoti Temitayo, described competency as a never ending cycle that must be updated to remain relevant in the 21st century.