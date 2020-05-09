I think, to me that was a panic measure, most of them were in Kano, they should have been quarantined in Kano, they should have taken proper care of them in Kano but if Kano showed such incapacity for not recognizing that most of the people that died, most of them died from the virus which led to this panic reaction from the Kano Government, these Almajiris are not responsible for this, these are political games that Nigerians play when we have a problem. We need to work and stop the enemy, it is called coronavirus, it doesn’t want to know your state of origin, this is diversionary, these young men, when they were collected in one place, they should have been treated, they should have been catered for in one place; and in any case from the beginning, they shouldn’t have allowed them to exist, the elites of this country allow these people to exist so that they can have poor people that they can give alms to, and God has shown them that this thing will not work. You have an option not to allow them on the streets to beg, God does not say you should make some people poor so that you can have people that you will give alms to. This is a wake up call that we should have a policy that can settle these people, they should restrategise about how to turn them into useful people that will contribute to the growth of Nigeria. You will be surprised what these young men can be, there will be medical doctors, some will be scientists, there will be great administrators but they are roam- ing the streets, following people in their cars, asking for small sum of money and big men think they need them so that they can do their religious duties, no, this is very terrible and God has told them it is wrong, the mistake we made by saying we are not going to provide for them, let them go to their state of origin, is that the solution to the problem, to say let’s share the problem, why? They should have kept them in one place, provide and cater for them and wait until after coronavirus is no more. They could have time to think about how these people should be treated; coronavirus does not respect religion, coronavirus does not respect Churches or Mosques so we should concentrate on human being, we should concentrate on human lives, we should concentrate on protection of every- body and saving lives in Nigeria. You see, people are joking, our lives have changed, Nigeria will never be the same again, the world will never be the same again, we must learn how to adopt to this and when we finish this, we cannot go back to how we used to live before, we must be thinking about what is going to be in the future, that is what is going to happen.