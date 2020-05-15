Joe Effiong, Uyo

As the search for local remedy for the dreaded COVID-19 is intensified globally, the Uniuyo Alumni Association has given an incentive of N5 million to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (Akwa Ibom State Council) and the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Uyo, as their contribution towards finding both preventive and curative solutions to pandemic

The International President of the Association, Mr. Onofiok Luke who made the initial donation of N2million on behalf of the association at the Facility of Pharmacy, University of Uyo on Friday, charged the Institutions to explore research and come up with local solutions to the pandemic.

Luke, who is a member of House of Reps and former speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, observed that universities around the world were working tirelessly as well as sharing information to bring an end to the Pandemic, as such the University of Uyo should join in the research towards bringing an end to the pandemic.

He predicted a post Covid-19 era when countries of the world would become very nationalistic in approach and challenged the federal and state governments, corporate organizations, institutions, public spirited individuals and the political class to concentrate on funding researches towards securing a lasting solution to the dreaded pandemic.

“All hands must be on deck both for preventive and curative purposes. This donation is to encourage both the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (Akwa Ibom State Council) and the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Uyo to commence research on possible cure of the pandemic. We are today making available the initial sum of N2million and the balance to make up the total sum of N5million naira will soon be made available.

“This particular strand of the virus was unknown to man but now it is here. Our researchers and research institutions need to rise to the occasion in challenging this Pandemic that threatens our collective existence

“Let us not think that the cure to Corona virus will come or can only come from abroad; it may be right here with us in Akwa Ibom and it is in your hands to bring it forth”

“As an individual, when I look into that future, I see an era where local remedies will become indispensable as there will be increasing global inclination to nationalism. It will be everyone to themselves. As foreign nations search for vaccines, they will only put themselves first with their medications. When they finally consider sending these vaccines our way, they will be doing so on their own terms. We have therefore never had a better opportunity than now to wake from our years of slumber.

He expressed optimism that in the ways and manners of God, the one true cure of this global pandemic could be found in Akwa Ibom state and harnessed in the laboratories of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Uyo.

Receiving the grant, Dean of Pharmacy, Dr Emmanuel I. Etim thanked the Alumni for the very thoughtful initiative. He applauded the Onofiok Luke Led Alumni for it’s show of solidarity while acknowledging that the desire for scientific work was always there, but was hampered by the paucity of funds. He pledged that the funds will be used judiciously.

On his part, Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Mr Akwaowoh Akpabio appreciated the gesture and prayed God’s wisdom on the leadership of the Alumni.

Akpabio said he was personally disappointed that the Federal Government of Nigeria had to turn to Madagascar, instead of funding local researches for cure.