Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

As part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the Government of Anambra State has presently outlawed preservation of bodies in morgues.

In a statement, Thursday, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, directed that families across the state should bury their loved ones as soon as death occurs.

It said that the burial should not involve more than 30 persons during which the guidelines on social distancing and wearing of face masks must be strictly observed.

“The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has directed that families across the state should bury their loved ones as soon as death occurs. The burial should not involve more than 30 persons during which the guidelines on social distancing and wearing of face masks must be strictly observed.

“Town union leaders, including traditional rulers, presidents-general of town unions, community leaders and law enforcement agencies are to ensure that the above guidelines are strictly complied with and enforced,” the statement reads in part.

The statement also directed that civil and public servants in the state, including primary and secondary school teachers, should resume work on Monday, 4th of May, 2020.

It, however, said that pupils and students should still remain at home and follow ‘Anambra Teaching On Air’ through ABS Radio, ABS TV and ABS online platforms.

“All workers in the state, and, indeed, all residents, should procure protective face masks as this is now compulsory in Anambra State. Workers and visitors will not be allowed access into the state secretariat and other government offices, if they are not wearing face masks.

“All should always observe strict personal hygiene protocols, such as washing of hands regularly for 20 seconds each time, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, maintenance of physical distancing guidelines of 6-feet between people, avoidance of hugs, kisses and hand shakes as stipulated by the World Health Organisations (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Places of worship should follow these strict personal hygiene protocols before and during worship, including compulsory wearing of face masks. The places of worship should not sit more than 2 persons in a pier. The pier behind should be left vacant before sitting of congregants in another pier. Religious services should not last long. Congregants should disperse immediately, and not wait around after religious services,” the statement added.