Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government, yesterday, announced the suspension of the popular Imo Awka cultural festival celebrated annually by Awka people in the month of May.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, in a statement yesterday, said that the suspension was in line with the government’s directive banning social gatherings targeted at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The statement partly read: “The Government of Anambra State, taking cognisance of prevailing federal government curfew order, state government order on public gatherings, World Health Organisation (WHO), and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19 hereby suspends 2020 Egwu Imo Awka cultural festival.

“The suspension also extends to other cultural festivals in Anambra state. The public, traditional rulers, Presidents-General, custodians and organisers of such festivals are hereby put on notice that they will be held responsible should the festivals go ahead.

“Members of the public are hereby advised not to attend such festivals, and to stay at home, or go about their business observing COVID-19 guidelines previously issued by the federal and state governments.

The security agencies are hereby directed to strictly enforce the suspension order”, the statement concluded.