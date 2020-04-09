Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The traditional ruler of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Alex Onyido has donated drugs and medical equipment worth N2.5million to the government of Anambra state to fight and prevent coronavirus in the state.

The Monarch, who was at the government house Awka, in company of his cabinet members, also made a cash donation of N1million and 500bags of rice.

He said the donation was in response to the state government appeal for assistance to fight the spread

The items donated include; 100 cartons of chloroquine tablet, 15 cartons of hand sanitizers, 15 cartons of paracetamol tablet and syrup, 5 cartons of Akkum cough syrup and 10 cartons of Albenux cough syrup.

“As a monarch, I deem it necessary to support my Governor both financially and materially, because as a pharmacist and a stakeholder, I know what it means and takes to combat such scourge.

“I’ve already donated 500 bags of rice and promise to provide more food palliatives to assist the government to ensure that people of the state have what to eat as they observe stay at home order.”

“I’m the only Pharmacist in Nigeria that has chloroquine phosphate in stock. I was lucky to bring it in before year end before it became scarce following the emergence of the pandemic.

“The ones I produced in my factory I decided to give it to my state first before any other states to keep in their reserve in the event of any calamity. I have the capacity to supply the products to any State” Igwe Onyido stated.

On measures he had taken to ensure his community adhered strictly to government directives, Onyido said he advised his subjects to comply with the necessary precautions as well as ensured that any visitor to the community was quarantined.

He kicked against deployment of Chinese to assist fight, saying Nigeria has the best doctors all over the world. Go to Soudi Arabia, America, even China, you see Nigerian doctors practicing there.

“Why bring in Chinese doctors to use us for experiment. I don’t support any Chinese to come to Nigeria.

In his response, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, commended the monarch for the gesture, saying it was the first time the government was receiving both cash and equipment.

He promised the immediate deployment of the consignment to the appropriate quarters, assuring that the contents would be properly captured in the government inventory