Aloysius Attah, Onitsha and Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Anambra State Government has identified Awka South, Idemili North, Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Nnewi North local governments as areas with high risk for the transmission of coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health, Vincent Okpala, who made the disclosure, yesterday after a joint emergency preparedness and rapid response team meeting in Awka, attributed the prevalence rate recorded in the councils to population density and non-compliance with mitigation measures.

He said despite the situation, government will not tolerate stigmatisation of persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

He added that it was unacceptable to government for people to resort to stigmatisation of persons who had tested positive for the virus, insisting that testing positive must not be seen as death sentence.

“Government’s position is that there shall not be any stigma attached to it because it is not a death sentence.

“It is in line with this that Governor Willie Obiano labelled the treatment centres, ‘Protective Care Centres’ rather than ‘Isolation Centres’. The message is that we should not stigmatise anybody with COVID-19,’’ Okpala said

The commissioner urged the populace to present themselves for COVID-19 test, as early detection and treatment would enhance quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area Nkechi Ugwu-Oju, Enugu State, has reminded the people that ban on public gathering is still in place.

“This is to remind the public and people of Igbo-Etiti council that the ban by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Enugu State Government on public gatherings, sporting activities, burials, funerals, clubs, lounges and others activities is still in place,” she said.