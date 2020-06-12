Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State’s chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress [NLC], yesterday, inaugurated a 12-man labour/civil society Situation Room to wage against pay cuts and layoff of workers due to the poor economic condition of the state occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Its Chairman in the state, Jerry Nnubia, while inaugurating the body at the workers’ secretariat in Awka, , said that the body would render advisory services to the government on the best economic approach towards gradual and systematic opening up of the economy for business.

Nnubia said: “The Situation Room will serve as an engine room for information dissemination and sensitization of workers and citizens on COVID-19 reality, prevalence, prevention and containment measures.

“To protect jobs, wages and means of livelihood of Nigerians and serve as a think-tank to liaise and advise government on the strategy going forward.

“To embark on advocacy and social dialogue with government and private sector employers to promote public health and employment/income protection for workers. It will also partner with all relevant stakeholders in the state in order to enable it achieve its set objectives.”

The NLC chairman who said that the body would lubricate its feedback relationship with workers, their unions, government and employers in the private sector, appealed to all and sundry to join hands together to achieve the desired target.

“Having stated the above, I request and appeal to all trade unions, public spirited organizations and individuals including the press, to utilize all the opportunities the situation room has to offer”, he added.

Members of the team were drawn from the Nigeria Union of Journalists [NUJ], Trade Union Congress [TUC], Civil Society Organisations [CSO], Nigeria Union of Teachers [NUT], and the Nigerian Medical Associate [NMA] amongst others.