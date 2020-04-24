Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has expressed reservations against the inauguration of the Anambra State COVID-19 Account to be administered by the state governor Chief Willie Obiano as chairman who said he had spent N1billion out of it in the fight against the spread of the deadly disease in the state.

The chairman of PDP in the state Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu in a statement said: “This is a radical departure from what obtains at both the Federal level and the constituent states and in direct conflict with fiscal regulations. Governance is rooted in espousal of public confidence and for accountability the state governor must not meddle with such funds. This stance of the party is reinforced by the nebulous claim by the state government to have spent N1b in “proactive procurement of Covid-19 prevention equipment.

“The party recalls that the state government claimed to have provided 3 million facemasks for “residents” in 181 communities and promised to engage tailors profiled by Igwes and PGs on modalities to be announced subsequently to produce more. Laudable and beneficial this might seem, it characteristically ended up as a publicity stunt – an innate trade mark of the state government.

“The party views as worrisome, irresponsible and inarticulate the palliative package and stimulus for the enforced Covid-19 socio economic challenges. The Anambra palliative/stimulus regimen has not only demonstrably betrayed the ruse in the much vaunted investment in agriculture by Anambra State government, but also portrayed mediocrity in the management of the affairs of the state.

“In the governor’s state broadcast of 18th April 2020, the governor characteristically referred to “short term plan” of acquiring 3000 hectares of arable land, 7 tractors, empowering women and youths with cages for poultry, subsidising rates for agriculture imputs and extending the provision of ‘rice” palliatives to 400 youths per local government. This is extremely laughable and derogates from all known standards even as enumerated by the Governor of Centra Bank of Nigeria and simple peer review mechanism.

“The Anambra State government shall do well to immediately revisit the humongous security votes and drastically reduce the cost of governance in view of the prevailing economic realities enforced by Covid-19 and religiously channel same into productive immediate, short and medium term schemes. There is no greater threat to security than the current pandemic.

“In the fight against Covid 19 the sanctity of the lives of Anambra residents shall not be flimsily compromised. Amid proven brutality, unfortunate and avodable killing of a citizen the Anambra State government nonchalantly announced “the Government of Anambra State will foot the medical bills of the injured as well as underwrite the burial costs of the deceased”.

“This is crass arrogance, irresponsibility and debasement of humanity reflective of the notorious saga of “kill onye Anambra and pay N500,000 damages” enunciated by Gov Willie Obiano. The state governor did not deem it fit to question or order a probe/ inquiry into the dastard incident but only recently directed the law enforcement agencies to “vigorously” enforce governments reactive measures against Convid 19.

“The party empathises with Ndi Anambra and hereby calls on all concerned to respect the people’s rights and dignities in the enforcement of COVID- 19 protocols,” Nwobu stated.