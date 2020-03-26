Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State government has placed all the six entry points into the state under full-scale watch as part of precautionary measures for containing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

This followed the government’s multi-sectoral approach aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19, involving the use of thermometers for reading temperatures of commuters at border points.

Commissioner for Transport, Christian Madubuko, announced this during an inspection tour of some border areas at Onitsha Bridge Head and Amansea areas.

He also said that inter-state commercial buses must provide their passenger manifests.

Madubuko emphasised a compelling need for transport operators to imbibe the habit of moving with passenger manifest at this challenging time, to ease contact-tracing in the event of any identified case.

“We are making efforts to see that those coming from other states comply with our directive. We want to check where they are coming from and where they are going in order to ascertain whether they are properly manifested.

“We have our monitoring teams in other areas to ensure that no place is left out in this task,’’ the commissioner said.

Madubuko urged that any commuter with high temperature or suspected case of the virus should be reported to Health Ministry or relevant agencies for immediate diagnosis.

Some of the drivers, who spoke with our correspondent commended the initiative of the state government in tackling the global health emergency.

Anambra has boundaries with six states, including Enugu, Imo, Abia, Delta, Kogi and Rivers.