For introducing various measures to contain the raging coronavirus (COVID-19}, the Federal Government has earned the commendation of the League of Anambra Professionals {LAP}, which has also lauded the initiatives of the Anambra State Government towards checking the pandemic.

LAP particularly commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his March 29 nationwide address during which the government announced strict restriction of movement in the Federal Capital Territory {FCT], Lagos and Ogun states, to ensure that people stay at home to avoid contracting the virus.

In a press statement, the President of LAP, Chijioke Okoli, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, distanced the League from the debates by jurists on the legality of the Presidents proclamation of lockdown and its enforcement, arguing that there is an existing law that supports governments action.

We are of the considered view that the Quarantine Act provides sufficient legal shield for the Federal Government. The Act is an existing law which has not been declared unconstitutional by any court.

“At any rate, the existential threat to the human society as we know it posed by the pandemic hardly presents an ideal setting for arguing fine points of law, especially where lives are at stake. Indeed, self-preservation is the first law of nature. It may even be argued that, as difficult as it is, the lockdown should be holistic and extended nationwide.”

The statement further commended the Anambra Anambra State Government led by Gov. Willy Obiano for the measures taken to contain the pandemic within the state, including shutting of schools and markets, prohibition of gathering of large crowds, emphasizing social distancing and maintenance of good hygiene.

Okoli empathised with residents of Anambra on the hardships wrought by “these inevitable measures,” enjoining them to support the government in discharging its constitutional role of safeguarding public health.

Disclosing that LAP would contribute to the Anambra State COVID-19 account by mobilising funds through its members, friends and well wishers, the LAP President remarked, “We empathize with our people on the hardships wrought by these inevitable measures, and encourage all residents to support the government in discharging its constitutional role of safeguarding public health.

‘Equally commendable are the palliative measures rolled out by the State Government, especially the provision of food supplies to senior citizens aged 70 years and above.”

He, however, noted that the challenge of arresting and ultimately defeating the pandemic also requires robust involvement of individuals and corporate organisations, even as he urged all citizens to contribute to the Anambra State Government fund raising effort to combat the pandemic.

“Beyond this, LAP is committed to promote awareness towards eradicating the ignorance and cynicism that still pervade the COVID-19 sphere and create huge stumbling blocks to Governments efforts against the pandemic.

“Sadly, too many people are still in denial, dismissing the coronavirus pandemic as a hoax. However, the near apocalyptic death rates in Italy and the United States indicate otherwise. LAP members are therefore enjoined to take our awareness campaign to all nooks and crannies of the State to convince the doubting members.

The statement called for support for Anambra from the Federal Government, arguing that given certain factors like high population density (second only to Lagos State), the commercial inclinations of the residents and their high international exposure, the state deserves special attention.

“Accordingly, while commending the Federal Government for the N10 Billion grant to Lagos State being the epicentre of the pandemic as well as the exemplary leadership shown by the Lagos team in leading the charge against the scourge, we vigorously support the Anambra State Governments request for special funding from the Federal Government to contain the pandemic

LAP also advised governments at all levels show transparency and fairness in the distribution of the COVID-19 palliatives, whether in cash or kind, stressing that this would encourage more people to heed governments calls for donations.