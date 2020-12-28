From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra Progressives’ Forum against COVID-19 has handed over a fully equipped Medical/Surge Centre to Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka.

The Chief Convener, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, in a remark during the commissioning, said the project was part of the Anambra Progressives Forum’s strategic implementation mechanism with special focus on world-class healthcare delivery with an emphasis on improved medical tourism and health insurance with qualitative and affordable health services.

Sen Ubah disclosed that the project, which was made possible by the response of progressive-minded citizens of Anambra including those in the diaspora who raised N479 million for the building of world-class medical centre in three zones of Anambra North, South and Central.

He disclosed that the Nnewi Medical Centre had earlier been commissioned while that of Awka domiciled at UNIZIK, just commissioned, would take care of any emergency situation and at the same time handle effectively any case of COVID-19 infection in Anambra.

The senator also expressed regret that the centre for Anambra North earlier started at Nsugbe, with about N10 million already spent on the project, has been stalled owing to the interference of the state government who did not want them to succeed in the project. This setback notwithstanding, he said they are moving on to build the facility at a mission owned property in Onitsha.

Sen Ubah also disclosed that the Forum is embarking on other projects geared towards creating a strong economy in Anambra and an agricultural revolution through the setting up of industrial clusters, Inland Ports and large scale farming in different parts of the state.

Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Charles Esimone, who lauded the Anambra Progressives and Senator Ubah for the milestone project assured that the facility would be put to maximum use.

He applauded the team spirit and progressive minds working among the contributors to the project and encouraged them to continue in the path of greater future for the state and the benefit of its citizens.