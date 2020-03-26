Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Government has directed the closure of Onitsha Main Market and other markets in the state for 14 days with effect ‪from Monday, March 30, 2020‬.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Professor Solo Chukwulobelu in a statement said the closure was as part of ongoing measures by the state government to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

According to him, “all markets in Anambra state will be closed ‪from Monday, 30th March 2020‬ for 14 days.

“Only businesses selling food items and medicines are authorised to stay open during the period of closure. Such businesses should, however, observe social distance protocols and other coronavirus health advisory already in place in Anambra state.

“During the 14-day period also, traders should stay at home and not move about.

“This directive will be reviewed at the end of the 14-day period and further directives will be communicated.

“The executive and members of Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), executive and members of various market associations, market men and women are hereby directed to strictly comply with this directive.

“Members of Anambra state Covid-19 Task Force, the police and other security agencies should strictly enforce this directive.

“This is in the best interest of all of us. Please help us to fight this pandemic” Prof Chukwulobelu stated.