Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Government, yesterday, banned all forms of public gatherings with effect from March 23 and also ordered tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools to proceed on compulsory vacation today and March 27 respectively.

In a public health advisory, the government advised residents to observe safety measures and guard against the spread of the disease in the state.

Traders in markets were also advised to maintain a distance of six-feet with customers, while the leadership of markets were urged to buy infra- red thermometers to test temperatures of members or customer falling sick in the market.

“All inter-house sports competitions are hereby suspended until further notice. Primary and secondary schools must go on indefinite vacation effective March 27. The management of all schools in the state must provide hand wash stations at entrance of all schools.

They must ensure that all students and visitors wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, allowing their hands to air-dry. It is desirable for parents to provide hand sanitisers for their wards.

“Management of all schools must on arrival to school, take the temperature of their day students. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital. Schools management are encouraged to take the temperature of their boarding students at least once every day. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

“Traders and Ndi Anambra who go to the markets should wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and allow it to air dry.

The use of hand sanitisers is strongly recommended if the hands are not visibly dirty.

Hands shaking, hugging and all other forms of contact salutation are strongly discouraged,” the advisory said.

The government also directed hotels and transport managers to follow stipulated guidelines in their operations in the state and report suspected cases of the virus to the state Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC).

“Restaurants must avoid overcrowding patrons at the table. Hotels are encouraged to maintain a database of their guests. All luxurious bus owners and operators must maintain a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers to Anambra state. All luxurious bus owners must maintain hand wash stations and provide hand sanitisers in their buses.

“Passengers are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and running water. All intrastate buses are encouraged to have hand sanitisers in their buses and encourage passengers to use same,” the advisory read.