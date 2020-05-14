Magnus Eze, Enugu

As Nigerians continue to feel the pains of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Enugu State chapter of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has donated over 200 bags of 25kg rice to the state government to complement government’s efforts at cushioning the effect of the lockdown.

Branch Chairman, Uchenna Ugwuanyi, who presented the items to the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, said the body as a change agent was not oblivious of what people were passing through and needed to be part of the solution.

Represented by the publicity and social secretary, Paulinus Ossai, the branch chairman said: “This is a show of our solidarity to the state government and our dear people at these trying times of COVID-19. As a professional body, we deemed it fit to identify with the most vulnerable in our midst and act as a change agent that offers a helping hand at these trying times.

“We are desirous of contributing to the effort the state government is making to mitigate hunger and other social vices. We must be our brother’s keeper in times like this and we are certain this donation will reach the target beneficiaries”.

Responding, the Deputy Governor, assured them that the state government under the able watch of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would do its best to ensure that Enugu people did not suffer unduly at this time. She thanked the association and looked forward to more partnership in the future.