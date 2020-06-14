Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19, has sealed off the popular Jabi Lake Mall for violating the Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public and social gatherings, as well as the dusk to dawn curfew. The measures put in in place to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja after sealing the mall, chairman of the Taskteam on COVID-19 Restrictions, Attah Ikharo, lamented that despite several warnings, the management of the Jabi Lake Mall opted for a concert which featured Naira Marley. He said they also conducted business activities which exceeded the normal hours allowed by the authorities.

He further disclosed that the Administration has secured a judgement from a mobile court headed by Magistrate Idayat Akonni who sat in the Mall’s premises in Jabi to seal it up for two weeks. Ikharo said a three count charge has been brought against the management of the Mall.

Ikharo explained that the seal up order was necessitated by the the unlawful and embarrassing event at the mall Friday night.

When asked if the FCT Administration plans to declare Marley wanted, Attah noted: “He flew in to Abuja Friday from Lagos and returned same day. We are convinced that the Lagos State Government which had in recent past, had an unpleasant experience with the artiste, will do the needful since he also breached the inter state travel ban.”

Meanwhile, Daily Sun has gathered that the FCT Administration may move further and trace the whereabouts of residents who attended the concert and quarantine them for 14 days.

A source who spoke to Daily Sun, said the FCT Minister oR the COVID-19 Committee, will make a official statement tomorrow on the issue, after which they will swing into action and trace those who attended the concert.