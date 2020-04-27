George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Anglican Diocese of Okigwe South has donated food and cash items to one thousand households in the state as part of its drive to lessen the negative effects of the lockdown imposed by the state government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

This comes amid a call on the state government to create a little window every Sunday for religious worship in churches.

The Bishop of Okigwe South Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev David Onuoha, who stated yesterday, said that the Diocese will reach out to 1,000 households of Ehime Mbano, Ihitte/Uboma and Obowo local governments that make up the Diocese.

The cleric noted that, while everyone is affected by the pandemic, the Diocese has not lost sight of the fact that there are those who have been worse hit by the current lockdown imposed by the state government as a way of containing the spread of the deadly virus.

“Each household will get a bag of 10kg rice and cash of N3,000. This is our own little way of encouraging them to keep hope alive in this trying period. We must continue to pray that our ever-loving, ever caring and ever merciful God will in no distant time intervene in this situation, and by the same power that rolled away the stone for the risen Christ to come out from the tomb roll this scourge away from our world. This Diocese will continue this type of practical evangelism even after the pandemic,” Rev Onuoha said.

He also called on the government to create a window for Sunday worship.

“We may also use this medium to ask the Government of Imo State to create a little window every Sunday for corporate religious worship in churches. It is very certain now that the solution to this problem lies more in the hand of God.”