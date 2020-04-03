Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has donated a sum of N5m to the Ogun State government towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Leading the delegation of bishops of the church to the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday, the Archbishop of the Province, Most Reverend Olusina Fape, said the cash was a “token contribution” from the 13 dioceses in Ogun and Lagos states under the Province of Lagos, to support the state government in its concerted effort to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Accompanied by the Bishops of Egba, Egba-West and Ijebu-Southwest dioceses, Emmanuel Adekunle, Samuel Ogundeji and Babatunde Ogunbanwo, respectively, Fape, added that the Province identified with the government and decided to contribute towards keeping the people safe.

He, however, expressed his optimism that the church’s “little contribution” would assist the state government in its bid to ensure the pandemic is contained.

Fape, while reading from a letter he later presented to the government said: “Whatever touches our people, as a religious body, equally touches us. And when we look at what the government of Ogun State has done under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, in our own little way, we decided to identify with our state. Of course, the Province of Lagos is made up of 13 dioceses and the 13 dioceses are spread across Lagos State and Ogun states. We have nine dioceses in the state and then four in Lagos State. And then we have decided to show our identification in a practical way, that what we are going through as a state, not only as a state but even within community and the nation, Nigeria. It is on that note that we have come to make our presentation.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic a few weeks ago, we have watched and noticed your noble efforts to combat this dreadful disease. All your proactive measures are highly commendable and we are very proud of the achievements so far. Of course, when we saw what you are doing by putting up the isolation centres, we can only thank God for you that you together with your cabinet have not seen it as a thing that should be left, even for people to be procrastinating about, but you took proactive step.

“So, on behalf of the bishops, clergy and laity of the entire Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), it’s not how big it is but we still want to tell you we identify with you. If we have more we would do more. But we just want to show our own concern that we identify with you in this matter. So, we are making a humble donation of N5m to support your good efforts in combating this dreadful disease.

“No matter how little it is, we believe you will be able to channel it towards achieving what you feel is necessary. The money has been transferred direct to Ogun State Covid-19 Fund at Zenith Bank account 1017227484, through Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mobolaji Bank Anthony branch, Ikeja, Lagos as contained in a letter which will be presented to you.

“It is our prayer that the Good Lord will grant unto you the wisdom to be able to lead the good people of Ogun State so that at the end of this pandemic, we will be numbered. None of the members of our family will be missing”.

Responding on behalf of the state delegation, which included the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Salisu Shuaib, the deputy governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, thanked the church for the support offered the state government towards combating the pandemic.