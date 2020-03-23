Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Archbishop, Province on the Niger, Anglican Communion and Bishop, Awka Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend Chibuzor Alexander Ibezim, has suspended the use of common cups for Holy Communion in order to take better measures against the spread of COVID-19.

In a release yesterday in Awka, Archbishop Ibezim also said the province will adhere to public health advisory of Anambra State government and lauded Governor Willie Obiano for taking some proactive measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said the diocese would reduce its public activities in line with the state government’s directive, but when unavoidable to hold a public function like ordination service, the Church would minimize the activities associated with it and deploy all public health known procedures to safeguard people’s health.

He, however, called on Anambra State government to ensure that a quarantine centre is ready and conducive for any case of emergency situation of the coronavirus.

Ibezim informed that the church would ensure members and guests wash their hands, with soap and water as well as use hand sanitizers.

He suspended handshaking, hugging and all other forms of contact salutation in the church for now and appealed to the congregation not to shake hands during the sign of the peace.

Archbishop Ibezim said all missionary schools in the diocese shall adhere to all health advisory by the WHO and other health organizations.

He warned against playing politics with the COVID-19 virus, lamenting that after the closure of land borders against the importation of food items, the FG opened the floodgate for the novel coronavirus into the country by allowing all manner of people to enter the country unchecked.

Meanwhile, the president, Mother’s Union, Women’s and Girls’ Guild, Province on the Niger Anglican Communion, Mrs Chioma Martha Ibezim has asked mothers to see the novel coronavirus pandemic as a wake-up call to take personal hygiene seriously.

Mrs Ibezim encouraged mothers to stay healthy and happy always to safeguard their families and keep them safe from the numerous viruses plaguing the country.

She further raised the alarm that with 3,735 suspected cases of Lassa fever, and a total of 906 confirmed cases, families are endangered and urged the women to brace up for the challenge to avert unnecessary deaths.