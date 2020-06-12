Another batch of 13 Nigerian returnees from Canada, Germany and France arrived the country through Seme Border Post in Lagos State,yesterday.

They landed in Benin Republic by Air France on June 10 and came into Nigeria through Seme land border around 8 a.m. yesterday.

Fifty three Nigerian returnees from Ghana and Benin Republic arrived Seme Border on Saturday, May 16.

With the latest returnees, the number of Nigerians from foreign and neighbouring countries that arrived through Seme border now stands at 66.

A Port Health Services (PHS) official in Seme, who pleaded anonymity, said the Nigerian returnees, comprising eight males and five females, had been screened by health officials.

“They arrived at 8:30 a.m. today from Canada, Germany and France through Cotonou Airport. We have collected their contacts and relevant information for follow up on their health status. This will be forwarded to officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and NCDC who will be having random checks on them periodically. After all the checks, we will allow all of them to go to their different destinations since Lagos State government no longer isolates them in Badagry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, yesterday, donated 40 feet container load of medical equipment worth $380,000 to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The Foundation also donated 100 hospital beds with mattresses, cupboards and accessories to the school describing it as “our modest contribution in furtherance of the call by the Federal Government of Nigeria for humanitarian assistance in order to mitigate the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Presenting the items to the Chief Medical Director, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf, Founder of the foundation, Sir Emeka Offor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Chris Okey Ezike (retd), said the organisation started medical equipment distribution in 2020 as an intervention, adding that they were proud to be in partnership with Savanna Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) who nominated the UITH as beneficiary of our medical equipment distribution programme for 2020.

Offor said the donation to UITH was in continuation of the nationwide distribution of medical equipment/ supplies to designated hospitals across the country, adding that the foundation was founded in 1996 with a “vision to reduce poverty, create life improving economic opportunities through education, healthcare services, youth empowerment programmes and infrastructural development.”