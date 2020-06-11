(Raji Rasak, NAN)

Another batch of 13 Nigerian returnees from Canada, Germany and France arrived in the country through Seme Border Post in Lagos State on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the 13 returnees landed in Benin Republic by Air France on June 10 and came into Nigeria through Seme land border around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A Port Health Services (PHS) official in Seme, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the Nigerian returnees, comprising eight males and five females, had been screened by health officials.

‘They arrived at 8:30 a.m. today from Canada, Germany and France through Cotonou Airport.

‘We have collected their contacts and relevant information for follow up on their health status.

‘This will be forwarded to officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and NCDC who will be having random checks on them periodically.

‘After all the checks, we will allow all of them to go to their different destinations since Lagos State Government no longer isolate them in Badagry again,’ he said.

NAN recalls that that 53 Nigerian returnees from Ghana and Benin Republic arrived Seme Border on Saturday, May 16.

With the latest returnees, the number of Nigerians from foreign and neighbouring countries that arrived through the Seme border is now 166.