But in a chat with Saturday Sun, Austine Ikubese, the MD/CEO Joyce Travels and Tours Ltd., noted that the second lockdown for Nigeria whenever it comes, will be like finding oneself in-between the devil and the deep blue sea. According to him, with Nigeria in very serious economic crisis already, in short, recession, slamming a second lockdown on the country will only worsen matters for the masses.

“We all know what happened to most of the palliatives as exposed by the #EndSars protests after it was hijacked by hoodlums. Yes COVID 19 kills. But my submission is that it can be managed if we adhere to all the protective measures and guidelines set out by NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and the Presidential Task Force. Hunger has no remedy except food. So I don’t think the government should go into a second lockdown considering the fact that our case is not as bad as those in the Western world because of our climate and immune system.”

In its place, he suggested partial lockdown that could still allow the economy to function. This, he added, is to be done in addition to observing necessary preventive protocols like wearing of masks, washing of hands, use of sanitizer and observance of approved social distance.

Like Ikubese, Bambo Ademiluyi, Managing Director, Quaint Agencies Ltd, expressly advised against the alleged second lockdown being contemplated by the states and federal government.

“A total lockdown for a long period may be dangerous,” he warned. “Since this is a holiday period and buying and selling usually slows down after Christmas and New Year a partial lockdown say, for about a week is the only thing we can manage at this point.” “Considering the numerous unpalatable fallouts of the first lockdown which most people are yet to recover from, a second lockdown will be a tough decision for the government to make, and twice as tough for citizens to comply with”, Ebele Enemchukwu, CEO, WABIO, offered. Ebele, former Mrs Tourism United Nations World, explained why it wont be easy this time around. “Most people are at a point where they are giving their final push to see what they can make out of the final days of this infamous year 2020. People are least tolerant to anything that sounds like a lockdown of any shape or form. There is severe hunger in the land. The violence and looting after the #EndSars movement ruined many businesses. Add that to the fact that some people believe that there is no coronavirus in Nigeria, while some others have come to believe they can- not contract the disease. How do you get such people to stay indoors for fear of something they don’t believe exists in the first place? Tough. Our mantra must therefore remain: “Safety First.” May God save our land and guide our leaders right.”