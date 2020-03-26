David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nnewi, the industrial community in Anambra State, has been agitated over a rumour that a medical doctor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after a trip to London.

But the Chief Medical Director of the health institution, Professor Anthony Igwegbe who confirmed that one of his resident doctors returned from the United Kingdom and that his blood sample was taken to Iruua Specialist Hospital, Edo State for test, even though the doctor is not manifesting any symptom of the deadly virus.

He told Daily Sun that the result would be out on Friday. He said the hospital had not recorded any case of COVID-19 as the epidemic is on a rampage.

Meanwhile, he explained that the doctor had been in self-isolation until the result is seen.

“We are waiting for the result and apart from this doctor; we took his blood sample for test, no one is admitted here based on the prevalent COVID-19. No suspected case. We can quarantine people who are really suspects. We don’t have to quarantine someone who is not a suspect otherwise 1,000 kits won’t be enough for us here, ” he said.