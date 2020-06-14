Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Prince Benjamin Apugo, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and member, National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed worry over the high number of people testing positive for the Coronavirus in Abia State. This is even several policemen serving in the Abia State police command were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Results of tests returned by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday indicated that Abia with 54 positive cases now has over 150 recorded cases.

Apugo described the number of people from Abia who have tested positive for the COVID-19 as alarming, saying if the trend was not checked, it could spell doom for the state.

He said since many people have tested positive so far were government functionaries and their family members, it was imperative that more of such officials were tested and adequate provisions made to take care of those positive cases.

He advised residents of the state to always abide by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and NCDC protocol for COVID-19 in order to stay free from the pandemic.

The APC chieftain said the future could be bleak for the people of the state if they kept neglecting the COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, some policemen serving in the Abia State police command has been reported to have tested positive for the raging virus.

Investigations revealed that no fewer than ten policemen serving in Abia State police command have tested positive for the virus.

A highly-placed Abia government official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the number of policemen affected by the pandemic was high.

“We do not intend to make their identities public for obvious reasons, but they have been duly notified, traced and are in an isolation centre where they are being taken care of and will soon be nursed back to health.”

When contacted, the command’s police public relations officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.