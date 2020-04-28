The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Yekini Nabena, has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to focus on its intervention efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Nabena, who gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, urged the commission to ignore distractions and focus on its mandate in spite of criticism by the opposition party.

The APC chieftain was reacting to a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging fraud in NDDC, particularly its COVID-19 intervention support in the Niger Delta region.

“There is no fraud in the commission. The PDP’s baseless allegations is deliberate and similar to its other actions to discredit government and other COVID-19 interventions in the country.

“It is clear that the PDP’s action is sponsored by those attempting to frustrate the ongoing forensic audit in the NDDC ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The NDDC is actively supporting the government’s effort to combat the Coronavirus,” Nabena said.

According to him, the commission has secured presidential approval for its COVID-19 support to supply medical kits and build isolation centres in the nine Niger Delta states.

He said the commission had disbursed N775 million to assist Niger Delta states to fight the Coronavirus with additional N270 million as palliatives to youths, women and peoples living with disabilities affected by the lockdown.

Nabena, however, advised the PDP to focus on nation building and support efforts to ease the inconveniences, pains and losses brought by Coronavirus on Nigerians. (NAN)