Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State has commended the governor of the state Chief Willie Obiano for boldly and courageously declared their status, following the decision that all governors who sat in the Nigerian Governors Forum meeting should go for tests.

The party said that the State would do better in the fight against COVID 19 if it makes a bold move to acquire its own testing kits, sets up its testing centres and relates with NCDC and the Federal Government collaboratively in terms of standards, guarantees and facilities it could not immediately provide.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC Chief Okelo Madukaife said it was considered view that the approach would win the fight, which he said “there is no reason to assume we are on top of it because no tests are being done in the state”.

“We see the current struggle as too serious for the Secretary to Anambra State Government to speak in circles or parables, raising more questions than answers.

“We need to hear how many samples were tested in Irruwa and if those fall into the category that NCDC prioritises at the moment and what ratio it is to the resident population in the state.

“We recall that before our last statement on this matter, Imo State had no reason to worry ,looking at the scoreboard of NCDC- confirmed cases, but the facts have since departed from there ,with the second death unfortunately turning out to be an Imo State Citizen, who had visited his Owerri hotel and stayed in his Mbaise country home.

“We do not wish to see any such complications in Anambra State, which we insist is home to the biggest travelers in Nigeria, particularly when a security lapse allowed an influx of persons traveling in from the Lagos axis through the Niger Bridge axis in the morning of Monday, March 29,2020, without any medical protocols, after closing the bridge overnight.

“We seize this chance to commend the governors who have boldly and courageously declared their status, following the decision that all governors who sat in the Nigerian Governors Forum meeting should go for tests, and wish them speedy recovery.

“We trust that others governors will do so ,to embolden their citizens to step forward and be scrutised, as opposed to the Imo State experience.

“We are optimistic that ideas and human resources to fight since the wind in this difficult time is in Anambra State, begging to be harnessed. Running tests in Ebonyi ,Edo and any other place outside Anambra State may not meet with the pace we now need to stay ahead of this pandemic as a state.

“The science and bio- medical community in the state should be creatively mobilised towards a home- grown management module, if not a cure” Madukaife.