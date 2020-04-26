The Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC)on Sunday distributed 1400 bags of assorted grains to the people of Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony in Tsafe, headquarters of Tsafe LGA, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman said the items were provided by the state APC leader and former Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

Liman, represented by an elder of the party in the state, Alhaji Umar Abbas said the gesture was aimed at supporting people of the state especially the vulnerable groups to cushion the effect of the lockdown as a result of COVID-19 especially during the Ramadan fast.

He said the items comprised of 600 bags of rice, 300 bags of maize, 300 bags of millet and 200 bags of sugar.

“Another set of the items is on the way for APC stakeholders, local government and ward executives, ” he said.

While commending the distribution committee, Liman cautioned against diversion of the items.

In his remark, the chairman distribution committee, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu said the beneficieries included APC members and supporters, Islamic Scholars, orphans, widows, People Living with Disabilities among others.

“We have directed the party executives of 11 wards of this LGA to extend this gesture to the targeted beneficiaries,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu, represented by retired Col. Rabi’u Yandoto commended the APC leadership in the state for supporting the people at the grassroots. (NAN)