Obinna Odogwu, Awka

All Progressives Grand Alliance [APGA] in Anambra State, on Friday, commenced the distribution of various food items and sanitary materials to all its members in the 326 political wards in the state.

State chairman of the party, Sir Norbert Obi, said that the aim was to cushion the harsh effect of the various restriction orders issued by the government which were targeted at preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

Some of the items include: 11,700 bags of rice of different kilograms. Broken down, the party gave 5,000 bags of 10kg, 6,500 bags of 5kg and 200 bags of 50kg of rice. Others are 2,140 cartons of noodles and 326 bags of beans.

Other items are 16,000 bottles of hand sanitizers of varying sizes. They are: 5,000 bottles of 60ml; 1,000 bottles of 250ml and 10,000 bottles of 50ml.

According to Obi, the items would be equitably distributed to, not only APGA members but all Ndi Anambra and other residents of the state in the 326 wards across the 21 councils of the state.

He added that the physically-challenged persons in the state would be regarded as one ward and given due share of the relief materials thereby jerking the number of wards up to 327.

“I charge the local government party chairmen, ward chairmen and executives and all party members to diligently perform this task of sharing these items equitably to achieve the expected target,” he instructed.

Obi revealed that the national chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Oye, had set up an 11-man committee headed by him (Obi) to provide protective medical materials and food items to APGA members and Ndi Anambra across party lines.

“The 11-man committee is charged with the responsibility to ensure that the relief materials get to the grassroots of the party in all the wards,” he stated.

The state party chairman, however, commended those who have assisted the state government in its effort to get the state adequately prepared to tackle the deadly virus if it eventually finds its way into the state.

“I commend all the well-meaning individuals and organizations that have responded to the passionate call for assistance by the state government at this time of great need.

“APGA is eternally grateful to you for your selflessness and unrelenting sacrifices towards the provision of palliative measures for the wellbeing of our people at this critical period of our lives,” he stated.