Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe(Akaekpuchionwa) has condemned recent statement credited to the PDP Anambra State over the COVID-19 funds in the state noting that everything should not be politicised in Anambra.

Obigwe who berated the PDP Chairman in Anambra State, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu who allegedly said that the Obiano administration has been mismanaging the COVID-19 donations to the state, said the party having refused to donate anything to the funds lacks the moral bearing to question how such funds are being spent.

He said that Governor Obiano has acquainted himself very well to ensure that Anambra people are free from the deadly virus and has also cushioned the effect of the lockdown among the people through the provision of various stimulus packages.

All the efforts of the governor he noted, deserves commendation instead of unnecessary vilification by opposition parties in the state.

He also said the PDP as a party owes Anambra people an apology for their past misdeeds in the state and it is proper that they start on that apologetic note anytime they want to make any comment about the affairs of the state.

“One sacrosanct fact is that everything is not politics and playing politics with everything is not good also. Governor Obiano started doing the needful expected of him to ensure that Anambra people are safe from the pandemic from the very first day the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic entered Nigeria.

“The only thing PDP leaders and their followers feel that they can offer as their own contribution to the fight against COVID-19 is the execution of politically motivated blackmail job against the Governor for the purpose of sabotaging his efforts and scoring cheap political points against him. When the PDP members came to the realisation that Governor Obiano jumped all their booby traps, their State Chairman in the person of Ndubuisi Nwobu emerged from the blues to act as if his party cares about the wellbeing of Anambra people.

“It is also on record, that PDP as a party disappointed Anambra people in these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic because they have not donated one kobo to support the state government in its efforts in this direction.

Patriotic Anambra people ignored the party’s blackmail and answered the Governor’s clarion call by supporting his administration’s commendable fight against COVID-19 with donations

“Governor Obiano truly deserves commendation for his numerous stimulus packages for ndi Anambra in this Coronavirus pandemic trying times.

It’s a well-known fact that Governor gave ndi Anambra tax stimulus package, shared 200 bags of rice to the elderly in each of the 181 communities of Anambra State and as if that is not enough, the Governor is also sharing 400 bags of rice to our youths in each of the 181 communities of our State.

“The Governor also extended his kind gesture to the farmers because as a visionary leader, he has seen that the Coronavirus pandemic that affected the world economy needs to be tackled with a long term plan approach.

His incentives to farmers is aimed at preventing hunger virus in the State with surplus Agricultural produce that can take care of the food needs of the people.

“The reality as at today is that the State IGR and Federal Allocation have dropped drastically because of this Coronavirus pandemic that crippled all activities of governance nationwide. What is needed in this trying period is the offer of helping hands to the needy and not blackmailing of government efforts to ensure that our people are safe from the dreaded pandemic.

“Anambra people are happy that they have a Governor that does not joke with their welfare and wellbeing. What we need is for all hands to be on deck for our beloved State to maintain the current success story against COVID-19” he said.