All roads will today lead to Comfort Hotel, Ajegunle, Lagos, venue of this week’s COVID-19 palliatives distribution.

Apostle Peter Oboh, initiator of the project, has enjoined residents of Ajegunle/Apapa and environs to come out en mass to collect the palliatives.

According to the former British light heavyweight boxing champion, the distribution would start in the morning hours.

“This is the eighth time we are doing this. The motive stems from the fact that COVID-19 has caused hunger and penury in the country.

“We are fulfilling the Biblical/Quaran injunctions that God loves a cheerful giver. I urge philanthropists to give to the poor in this Sallah celebration.

“Hunger has refused to leave Nigeria since COVID-19 started. Aside from the fact that it has killed many, it has also led to hard times and hunger. Nigeria has the richest people like Aliko Dangote more than United States of America. Therefore, the rich should flex their muscles with the poor in this time of festivity,” Oboh said.