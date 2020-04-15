Uche Usim, Abuja

To maintain the social distancing rule due to the coronavirus outbreak, the April edition of the Federal Account Allocation Committee meeting would hold via video conferencing.

The Forum of Commissioners for Finance of the Federation made the disclosure when they visited the Accountant- General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to commiserate with him over the recent fire outbreak at the Treasury House, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Forum Hon. David Olofu while delivering his solidarity message said the body was impressed by the efforts of the Accountant-General of the Federation in restoring services on the GIFMIS platform less than 24 hours after the fire outbreak.

Olofu, who is also the Commissioner for Finance in Benue State, said it was quite relieving that no document related to federation accounts were destroyed in the fire outbreak.

Olofu said the Forum has had a cordial working relationship with the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation and commended the Accountant General for the various financial management reforms implemented in the last five years including the migration of the operations of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) from manual to electronic processing and distribution of Federation Revenue to the three tiers of government.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in his response commended the delegation for the visit. He said the solidarity visit was a clear confirmation of the cordial working relationship that exists between the Forum and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He restated the commitment of his Office to see through the efficient implementation of the various financial reforms of the Federal Government.

The solidarity visit had in attendance the Acting Chairman Committee on Indices and Allocation of the Forum and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Gombe State, Mr Muhammad Gambo Magaji.