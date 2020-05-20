Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has appealed to the Federal Government to allow traditional medicine practitioners use local herbs and roots to cure Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

Martins made the appeal during a news conference held at the Holy Cross Cathedral hall in Lagos on Wednesday, ahead of the commemoration of the forthcoming 54th World Communications Day.

He said that traditional herbal medicines had their own healing effects, pleading with the government to give credence to their producers for them to use the products as cure for the virus.

“Herbal medicine has its healing effect and I think it is important that government gives local practitioners and researchers opportunities to research into the use of our local herbal roots and come up with remedies from them for this Coronavirus pandemic.

“We have heard these local remedies curing different types of diseases before, and it is only appropriate that they are given a chance to prove their efficacy at this point in time.

“We understand that there is a need for test and validation of local herbs. Madagascar has developed its own and was embraced by the Federal Government.

“That has created the urgency for our government to pay attention to the development and promotion of our own indigenous herbal products and remedies offered by others that will lead to an end toCOVID-19 pandemic in our country ,” he said.

He said that it was a great concern that the numbers of infected people were increasing daily, adding that it was a measure of relief to some extent that people were submitting themselves for test.

“This is an indication that more people are being tested for coronavirus which means that those who have the virus are being identified and treated.

“This is a sign of hope and by the grace of God, we shall see the end of this pandemic,” he said.

He also appealed to the government to do everything necessary for the people to continue to receive palliatives at this critical period.

He said that people were not earning as much now as they used to earn before the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The archbishop speaking on the forthcoming 54th World Communications Day, said that the words of Pope Francis were very important, adding that it was also relevant to the current happening all over the world.

According to him, the pope says we need to make our own, the truth contained in good stories.

“Stories that build up, not tear down; stories that help us rediscover our roots and the strength needed to move forward together.

“Amid the cacophony of voices and messages that surround us, we need a human story that can speak of ourselves and of the beauty all around us.

“A narrative that can regard our world and its happenings with a tender gaze.

“A narrative that can tell us that we are part of a living and interconnected tapestry.

“A narrative that can reveal the interweaving of the threads which connect us to one another,” the pope was quoted by the Archbishop as saying. (NAN)