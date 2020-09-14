Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi state has commenced the inward distribution of 2020 CACOVID food relief to 1,650 households in eleven wards in the area.

Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Musa Muhammad, while distributing the relief to the beneficiaries in Alwasa community of Argungu LGA on Monday explained that the distribution committee would strictly adhere to the guidelines attached to the directive.

. According to him,” I am highly impressed with conduct of the committee in the distribution of food items upon the guidelines which was attached to the distribution directive. So, we hope that the exercise would alleviate the sufferings of our people.

“This support is to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic properly. Therefore, we are expecting that this distribution, at the end of the day, will assist our people.”

Muhammad disclosed that the food relief items comprised bags of rice, pasta, refined salt, maize flour and noodles, among others.

He said: “The items would be distributed to 150 beneficiaries in each of the 11 wards of the local government area. A committee was set up comprising, Ward Head, political party leaders, women leaders and two security personnel.

“We will closely monitor and supervise the distribution in order to ensure that the food relief reached the under- listed households,” the chairman said.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the state, Hajiya Ramatu Gulma, commended the state government for providing enabling environment to all chairmen to take the items to their wards and make sure those that needed it, received it.

She urged the chairman to ensure proper monitoring and supervision of the items distributions in order to abide by the guidelines issued.

Earlier, Alhaji Aliyu Bandado, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on New Media, said the CACOVID was a joint initiative of leading private sector leaders and the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) and was launched to galvanize urgent support in the fight against Covid -19 in the country.

“We are greatful that by God grace the Food Relief Program would help many vulnerable families who are affected in one way or the other by corona virus pandemic,” he said.

Bandado, also commended Gov. Bagudu for assisting the CACOVID team in the fight against the the dreaded Covid- 19 pandemic, and his effort to ensure the distribution of the relief to all the 21 LGAs of the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, who was represented by ‘Magajin Garin Kabi’, Alhaji Aminu Musa, commended the Federal Government, CACOVID donors as well as the state government for the gesture to the people in his domain.