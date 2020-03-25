Arik Air has announced the suspension of all scheduled commercial flight operations from 11:00p.m on Friday, March 27.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ilegbodu said the management of the airline took the decision as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to its customers and staff, hoping to resume services soon.

He said customers, who have confirmed tickets, had been advised that they could still use their tickets when the airline resumes flight operations.

Ilegbodu added that such tickets could also be modified at no extra charge.

“The safety and wellbeing of our valued customers is paramount at this period of health emergency.

“We implore everyone to keep safe and abide by all directives issued by the governments.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this suspension may have caused our customers,” he said.

Ilegbodu said Arik Air would be available to support government emergency, humanitarian and charter flight requests during the period of suspension of air operation. (NAN)