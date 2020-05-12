Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Worried by the disobedience of some Nigerians of the Presidential restriction on interstate movement, the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has urged security forces to take up the challenge and save the country from impending danger.





CLO noted with regret that not withstanding the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, Nigerians had continued to thwart the executive order, on interstate movement, thereby jeopardizing the fight against the virus in the Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday signed by CLO Executive Director, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ezike, the group it has been inundated with reports of mass movement of people, especially those suspected to be infected with Coronavirus.

His statement said, “CLO gathered that despite the interstate lockdown Executive Order invoked by President Muhammad Buhari and others enacted by different state Governors which are still in active force, there has been mass movement of persons in their droves across the country.

“For instance, it is being reported by the mass media that some state governments in the Northern parts of Nigeria have been returning indigent citizens resident in their states to their states of origin, whereas other large number of people are being moved down in lorries to the Southern parts of Nigeria from certain Northern states.”

Warning that the flagrant violation of the order banning interstate movement of people and goods in the country would cause uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 across the country, CLO urge security forces to ensure the movements stop.

Furthermore, the group said that the massive hardship, suffering and imprisonment of Nigerians for months notwithstanding, the criminal evacuation of the peasants from their residence to state of origin was a violation of human rights.