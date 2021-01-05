Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tested positive to COVID-19, said the presidential office on Tuesday.

According to the office, Sarkissian went to London on a New Year holiday with his family.

He underwent a successful leg surgery there and then showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Later, the result of his test for the coronavirus was positive.

Sarkissian will temporarily work remotely, said the office.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 160,544 on Tuesday, with 145,759 recoveries and 2,878 death in total, according to the Armenian Ministry of Health. (Xinhua/NAN)