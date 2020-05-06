Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, is about to commence the presentation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items needed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to FCT Minister Musa Bello.

The items, according to Buratai, are being distributed to the FCT, Ogun and Lagos States, respectively, as part of the Nigerian Army’s contribution to the national response against the novel coronavirus in those states.

The items to be presented include PPE, face masks, hand sanitisers, and liquid soap.

The items are locally produced by the Nigerian Army.