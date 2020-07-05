Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has donated palliatives to Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to the Commander, 16 Brigade, Brigadier- General Ephraim Essien the donation which includes bags of rice, cartons of indomie, tubers of yam, rubbers of groundnut oil among others was to ameliorate the sufferings of the less privileged in Elebele community in the midst of COVID 19 pandemic.

Brig-Gen Essien speaking over the weekend at the presentation disclosed that he was presenting the food items on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai to mark the Army Day celebration 2020.

He noted that the Nigerian Army places a very high premium on excellent civil military relationship adding that 16 Brigade is delighted to identify with Elebele community and indeed the good people of Bayelsa state in recognition of the cordial relationship existing between them

He said “This token distribution of palliatives comprising different food items to the less privileged persons in our host community Elebele is part of Nigerian Army activities to mark the Nigerian Army day celebration. The choice of today to be with our host community and make this token gesture from the Chief of Army Staff is not by chance as we are all aware of the outbreak and spread of the corona virus disease across the world.

“The pandemic in Nigeria has brought in place different forms of hardship and to our people and our host community members in Elebele are no exception.

“The able leadership of the Chief of Army staff, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has directed the 16 Brigade Nigerian Army to make this token distribution of palliatives to the less privileged persons in our communities to assist and alleviate the hardship posed by the COVID 19 pandemic.

The paramount ruler of Elebele, His Royal Highness David Osene Osene commended the Nigerian Army for coming to donate palliatives to the community.

He however pleaded with the Nigerian Army to help the community over the Community Bridge that has collapsed since last year.

“Presently our bridge has collapsed for almost a year now and we are using this golden opportunity to appeal to the Nigerian Army to relay this President to make sure he comes to our aid.