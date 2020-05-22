The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, in collaboration with the Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, has renovated the maternity ward of the General Hospital, Tudun Wada, in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State. The army also equipped the hospital with new equipment.

In addition, the army drilled two boreholes in Fayinbo and Sangaya Dafaduka communities, Goguwa Local Government. It distributed 400 bags of grains, comprising 200 bags of millet and 200 bags maize, as palliatives to vulnerable persons in the village to reduce their sufferings in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gesture followed the completion of a joint military exercise, code-named “Exercise Kun Gama,” embarked up on by cadets of the NDA and recruits of Depot, which took place in the Falgore Forest,

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, reiterated the determination of the Nigerian Army to sustain its tempo of corporate social responsibility, in line with the prevailing democratic dispensation.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed, Burutai said the army has a role to play in contributing to better health care of people in need. He added that the rehabilitation of the maternity ward and installation of state-of-the-art facilities would go a long way to reduce maternal mortality rate in the area.

He said the Nigerian Army was poised to exploit the existing cordial relationship between the military and the state government, especially at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the entire world.

The COAS said the palliatives were to cushion the hardship of the villagers at this time when the pandemic is taking a toll on the people of the country. He reiterated that the Nigerian Army was committed to ensuring discipline and professionalism among its personnel.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, commended the army for rehabilitating the medical facility and urged it to carry out periodic maintenance to avoid dilapidation. Represented by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, he described the relationship between the Nigerian Army and the state government as cordial, just as he pledged the continuous assistance of the state government to the military and other security agencies.

Soldiers repel terrorist attack on military location in Borno

Troops of 212 Battalion, Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, have repelled a terrorists’ attack on a military base located at Gajigana in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

The soldiers killed several members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), destroyed three gun trucks and recovered weapons from the terrorists.

The terrorists met their Waterloo following intelligence report that they had converged and were advancing to attack troops location at Gajigana from Goni Usmanti village.

In response to the attack on ground troops, the Air Task Force was said to have scrambled its attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to provide close air support and engaged the terrorists in exchange of fire.

Items recovered from the terrorists included two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62-millimeter special ammunition, two 36-hand grenades and one LG3 bomb.

Troops rescue 72 hostages from terrorists

Soldiers on internal security operations in the North East have rescued 72 hostages held captive by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The hostages, comprising 34 women and 38 children, were rescued by troops of 3 Battalion (Main) Army Super Camp II, Gamboru Ngala, while on long-range fighting patrol and clearance operations in the area.

Upon rescuing the hostages, the children were vaccinated with polio vaccine at a military medical facility before they were handed over to officials of the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in the area.

The army said 18 terrorists were killed during the shootout while others escaped. Arms and ammunition, logistics supplies and other equipment were recovered by the troops who arrested some Boko Haram smugglers and collaborators.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, commended the troops for the onslaught, urging them to sustain the tempo to ensure the defeat of the terrorists in the shortest possible time.

9 Boko Haram terrorists killed, 2 gun trucks captured

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers fighting the counter-insurgency war have killed nine fighters of the Boko Haram group in an ambush along Mainok Jakana vilage in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The ambush set up by the army, according to the authorities, was conducted by troops of Sector 1, Operation Lafia Dole, on May 13, 2020.

Two guns trucks were captured during the operation.

NAPL goes commercial

The Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL), has gone commercial with the launch of its travel and tours outfit.

The NAPL Group runs the business conglomerate and investment arm of the military.

It provides services including real estate development, travels and tours, oil and gas and concrete factory, producing blocks, interlocks and kerbs. It also operates transport and courier services, mining, and commodity services, among others.

With its headquarters in Abuja, NAPL has constructed several housing estates for the Nigerian Army and generated revenue for the service.