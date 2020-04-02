Okwe Obi, Abuja

As confirmed cases of the dreaded pandemic, Coronavirus continue to climb, a Nigerian artiste, Osazuwa Cynthia popularly known as Cynthia Proper, has appealed to Nigerians to maintain social distancing so that a lasting solution would be provided for those already infected

This is even as she noted that the virus had grounded the music industry, as artistes no longer go for concerts to eke out a living.

As at the time of writing, 23 new cases have been confirmed in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Osun Ekiti, Bauchi and Kaduna States, including the Federal Capital Territory, leading to a total figure of 174.

Cynthia Proper, who is currently doing her doctorate degree in Pharmacy at Long Island University Brooklyn, New York, United States of America, said the social distancing order would be difficult for most Nigerians, but appealed to them to adhere to it so that more people will not get infected.

Speaking about her new single entitled ‘Boom’, which she featured an A-list artiste, Wande Coal, to select newsmen yesterday in Abuja, she said it was born out of inspiration and her feelings at a time.

She said: “Nigerians do not know spacing; everybody misses each other. But this is the time to keep distance.

“The effect of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry is telling, shows have been put on hold and no money made and musicians cannot be outside for any concerts.”

She also said: “My new song, “Boom” was a fall out of the rhythm from the beat, stressing that she immediately grabbed the inspiration to name the album Boom.”

Analysing the Nigerian music industry, she said it was a bit challenging initially but the quest for success kept her going through hard work harder.

“The music industry is going to be very interesting for me. Everybody is hustling and Nigeria music is cool, and I am working hard to make a name for myself, music is my passion and I am going all out for it,” she added.

The Edo State-born indigene who started recording at age 12 and currently signed to 2 Proper Production, disclosed that if she was not into music, she would have become a full time entrepreneur and a healthcare advocate to help the delivery system in Nigeria.