Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the centre for Communicable Diseases and Research at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba is ready for use.

The governor, who inspected the facility in company with the Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, and his Information counterpart, Charles Aniagwu, said all facilities required to make the centre receive and treat COVID-19 patients were ready, and that relevant staff had been trained for the centre.

“The centre is fully ready, all the necessary facilities are in place, including ventilators which have been installed, and very importantly, there is a side room where the nurses are able to completely monitor every activity going on in every room, and which is really very good.

“The dialysis machine is already being installed now although that is not something that will be required by most patients.

“A very little percentage of the patients will require the dialysis machine, but with all these in place, we can say the centre is fully ready, and the already trained staff are fully ready to receive any case,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that it is taking steps to review the 2020 budget to reflect the current economic realities occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, made this known in Asaba while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting, yesterday.

He said critical ministries would begin to take a look at the different projects they were handling with a view to giving value to the people and ensure even beyond the COVID-19, the economy was kept safe and sound.