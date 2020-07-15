Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), Enugu, says it will henceforth close any tricycle park without hand-washing or hand sanitising facility within the state.

The Chairman of ATRTU in Enugu State, Mr Benjamin Ikah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu on Wednesday that the new measures takes affect from Wednesday, July 15.

Ikah said that the move followed the state government’s and Police Command’s move to ensure strict compliance to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Safety Protocols and need to collectively reduce COVID-19 cases in the state.

He noted that the association had made mandatory having a bucket of water with tap and soap for regular hand washing or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser for all passengers and tricycle operators in its parks scattered over the state.

According to him, the association has also banned passengers without face masks or who refused to wash their hands in their parks from entering any commercial tricycle in the state.

He said: “It is clear that our members have been over 90 per cent complaint to all COVID-19 directives.

“The association’s hard working taskforce has been up and doing, ensuring that everybody obeys the Federal and state governments’ directives on COVID-19 prevention and handing down sanctions to erring members instantly.

“However, after our statewide meeting yesterday, Tuesday, in Enugu, we made it mandatory that our passengers must wear their face masks properly and wash their hands before boarding any commercial tricycle in our parks,’’ he said.

He revealed that by next week, the taskforce would move to other urban parts of the state such as Oji River, Agbani, Nsukka, Udenu, Igboeze North and Igboeze South local government areas.

“I will advise our people that COVID-19 is real and everyone must imbibe the habit of regular hand washing for their safety and that of their families and loved ones.

“As a tricycle operator, you must regularly wash your hands before conveying your two passengers as well as after the trip and collecting money from your passenger(s).

“Wash your hands properly in the park at the end of work and while you enter your home wash your hands before touching any member of your family.

“We have a collective responsibility to assist the NCDC, Federal and state governments to keep to all safety protocols and kick-out COVID-19 from Enugu State and the country in general,’’ he added. (NAN)