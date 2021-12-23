The Federal Government has urged Nigerians not to be lulled into a false sense of security on COVID-19 pandemic but to note that it was increasingly assuming a dangerous and harmful dimension with the emergence of Omicron variant.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who gave the advise, yesterday, in his Yuletide message, said the situation calls for deliberate responsibility and discipline on the part of all.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, he enjoined all to adhere strictly to and observe all the stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines such as wearing of face masks as well as frequent washing of hands with soap and water, using of hand sanitiser and avoidance of large groups.

He urged quick report to medical authorities of any respiratory illness observed in self and others before, during and after the Yuletide.

Aregbesola who announced that Monday, Tuesday and Monday, January 3, 2022 have been declared as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Day celebration, enjoined Christians to practice the doctrines of Christ, which include but not limited to faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, Peace and Righteousness that His birth signifies.

“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth,”he noted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The minister said the celebration called for spartan discipline to prevent the spread of the virus in our communities and the country at large

“Moderately celebrate the festival without large groupings and observe all the protocols stipulated by medical authorities. Take it as a point of personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The minister also assured that the Federal Government has put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property.

He also expected Nigerians to support efforts of security agencies by providing useful information that would assist them in the performance of their duties.

Aregbesola admonished all citizens to remain focused and expressed confidence that the year 2022 would be a better year for everyone.