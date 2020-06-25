Night life guru and socialite, Asumoh Enyiema has reiterated on the full importance of social distancing.

Enyiema maintained that until there’s a vaccine that can work, proven over time , the best form of caution and prevention is social distancing.

“We should always wear face mask. Importantly, also note that most of this mask might not be reusable. In this very sensitive period our people need to be well equipped with informed and basically live a hygienic lifestyle. Business might be shut down for now but there’s hope. Governments around the world are trying and we need to also support them to make the job easier,” he said.

Asumoh Enyiema, is an entrepreneur and a restauranteur at Sushi Star, Hell’s Kitchen, Downtown, Manhattan.

He is a man who strives for excellence. Enyiema believes in serving people the premium services without compromising on the quality. Besides quality services, he is also transforming his restaurant business into a brand that people can rely on.