Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) branch, Calabar, has donated 2,000 bottles of alcohol-based sanitizers to the state government and some hospitals.

Speaking on the incident Prof. Using Ogar, immediate past zonal coordinator of ASUU, who conducted journalists round the laboratory at CRUTECH, Calabar campus on Monday, said the union was determined to contribute its quota towards the containment of the pandemic in the state.

Ogar said ASUU is concerned about the negative effects of the pandemic on the economic life of all nations, thus the need to contribute to sustain the status of the state which is Covid-19 free.

He said that universities in Nigeria were not resting on their oars in finding solutions to end the pandemic which has claimed lives across the globe.

“I want to encourage government at all levels to make it a priority to fund research so that when disease outbreaks like this happens, researchers can come up with meaningful and acceptable vaccines and results.

Also speaking, Dr Peter Eneji, Head of Department, Chemistry department CRUTECH, who conducted newsmen round the laboratory, said the 2,000 bottles were produced within four days.

Eneji said that the production of the sanitizers was funded by CRUTECH branch of ASUU as a way of contributing to the containment of the pandemic in the state.

Dr Emmanuel Ettah, Chairman of ASUU, CRUTECH branch, explained that the sanitizers would enhance personal protection against the virus.

He expressed happiness that the state was Covid-19 free, thereby encouraging residents in the state to obey simple health instructions by always living a healthy life.