Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Academic Staff Union of Universities,ASUU, University if Calabar branch has donated 200 litres of sanitizers to the Cross River state task force on COVID-19.

Making the donation at the ministry of health headquarters in Calabar on Friday, the Chairman of ASUU, University of Calabar, UNICAL branch, Dr John Edor, said the union is very sensitive to the plight of Nigerians at this critical period, thus the contribution in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

His said: “Everybody is aware that ASUU is on an indifinite strike but we are very sensitive to the plight of Nigerians.We know that we have a duty as a Union to contribute our quota.

“We know that the virus does not discriminate whether you are educated or not its doesn’t know if you are rich or poor .

“I t is part of ASUU decided that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility even the strike can not stop us from contributing our quota even in the midst of strike. So we donated hand sanitizers as well as prpduced jingles on radio stations all in a bid to curb the spread as well as sensitize our people on how to stay safe this period,.

“We, therefore, plead that this is the high time government and organisations patronised our scientists in academics and research institutes as they have a lot to offer Nigerians in science and technology, Edor stated.

Receiving the item,Cross River Commissioner for Health ,Dr Betta Edu, commended the Union for its magnanimity and addes that thier contribution would go a long way in reaching many residents of the state.

“Your effort is immeasurable. The jingles you have produced and put on air can reach well over 1 million people daily and we as a government really appreciate the gesture.